Youth attend range judging camp at CSC

Youth from Dawes, Sheridan, and Scottsbluff Counties participated in the Range Judging Day Camp at Chadron State College on June 28. Twelve youth attended the event co-sponsored by CSC, Nebraska Extension, and NRCS. The day consisted of plant ID, identifying native and introduced grasses, starting a range project book, plant press, and competing in a plant ID contest.

Anna Ferguson, NRCS Soil Conservationist out of Rushville, was another presenter at the range day camp. Anna said, “It is inspiring to work with local 4-H youth and see their excitement to learn about range plants and identify the common species for our area. The youth spent most of the time outside learning how to identify plants and gather them for a fair project to identify native and introduced grasses. The range workshop was fun for the kids and adults too.”

Three hours after learning plant ID, the youth competed in a plant ID contest. Youth walked around the Rangeland Complex to identify 12 plants. A few of the plants included: buffalo grass, crusted wheatgrass, cudweed sagewort, smooth brome, and more. Miranda Betson and Roudy Schommer tied for Intermediate Champion and Amelia Betson was Junior Champion.

Thank you to the key volunteers who helped make the day possible; Dr. Anthony Perlinski, Associate Professor of Rangeland Management at CSC, Dr. Jonathan Spiess, Assistant Professor of Rangeland Management at CSC, Anna Ferguson, NRCS Soil Conservationist, Melissa Jech, NRCS Soil Conservationist, and Dr. Teresa Frink, Professor of Rangeland Management at CSC.

To find out more about range projects or any of the other beneficial curriculum areas, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373. To find out more about range programs or range degrees, contact Chadron State College.

