Youth celebrating National 4-H Week

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

In Dawes County, 166 4-H youth and 50 volunteers from the community will be celebrating National 4-H Week in a variety of ways. Locker signs promoting 4-H will be hung on active 4-H members lockers in the Crawford and Chadron Public Schools. 4-H’ers will have the opportunity to recite the 4-H pledge to any Extension Staff or find all the hidden clovers in the Extension Office for a prize! Gift bags filled with green goodies will be handed out to over 30 of Dawes County 4-H supporters. Dawes County 4-H will also celebrate with daily themes: Thankful Sunday, Memories Monday, Teamwork Tuesday, On Wednesday’s we wear GREEN, Throwback Thursday, Favorite Project Friday, and Service Saturday. Make sure to check out the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Facebook page to see photos and stories during National 4-H Week.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit 4-h.org.

