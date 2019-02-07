Try 1 month for 99¢
Youth Livestock Judging

Dawes County 4-H Livestock Judging Teams competed at the Black Hills Stock Show recently. Members are, front row, from left, Joe Lambert, Taylen Lambert, Colton Bomberger, Anabelle Vander May; back row, Jack Phillips, Dalton Norman, Ethan Bomberger, Jaycee Lambert, and Kaylie Phillips. Not pictured are Garett and Alexa Tollman.

 Courtesy photo

The Dawes County 4-H Livestock Evaluation group sent teams to compete at the Livestock Judging Contest during the Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day Jan. 26. Livestock judging helps youth to develop life skills in the areas of decision making, critical thinking, oral reasoning, self-confidence and problem solving. Youth evaluate livestock quality and then answer questions or orally defend their placings. Dawes County 4-H Livestock Judging had 3 teams competing.

Teams and results as follows:

Beginning Team- 2nd Place Overall

Joe Lambert

Taylen Lambert

Anabelle Vander May- 7th High Individual

Garett Tollman- 3rd High Individual

Junior Team- 3rd Place Overall

Kaylie Phillips

Jaycee Lambert- 3rd High Individual

Ethan Bomberger (Scottsbluff County 4-H’er)

Junior Team

Jack Phillips

Dalton Normam

Alexa Tollman

For more information about 4-H or Livestock Judging, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. Their office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.

