The Dawes County 4-H Livestock Evaluation group sent teams to compete at the Livestock Judging Contest during the Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day Jan. 26. Livestock judging helps youth to develop life skills in the areas of decision making, critical thinking, oral reasoning, self-confidence and problem solving. Youth evaluate livestock quality and then answer questions or orally defend their placings. Dawes County 4-H Livestock Judging had 3 teams competing.
Teams and results as follows:
Beginning Team- 2nd Place Overall
Joe Lambert
Taylen Lambert
Anabelle Vander May- 7th High Individual
Garett Tollman- 3rd High Individual
Junior Team- 3rd Place Overall
Kaylie Phillips
Jaycee Lambert- 3rd High Individual
Ethan Bomberger (Scottsbluff County 4-H’er)
Junior Team
Jack Phillips
Dalton Normam
Alexa Tollman
For more information about 4-H or Livestock Judging, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. Their office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.