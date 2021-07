Chadron Community Recreation Youth Tackle Football sign-ups will be Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 & 4, from 5-6 p.m. at the GLR offices at Second and Main.

Tackle football is for girls and boys entering grades 3-6 this fall. There is travel involved in this league, and games are played on the weekends in September and October. Coaches Set practice times.

There will be additional sign-ups once school starts. For more information go to chadronrec.com

