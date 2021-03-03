 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth like Northwest Nebraska, would consider return

Youth like Northwest Nebraska, would consider return

{{featured_button_text}}

HAY SPRINGS –While most middle and high school students in Hay Springs say they plan to attend college or trade school after graduation, many also picture themselves living in the area in the future. Their reasons, as indicated in a recent survey, were quality of life considerations, such as a good place to raise a family, quality schools and career opportunities.

The survey was conducted as part of a northwestern Nebraska rural prosperity project funded in part by USDA Rural Development. Among Hay Springs students, a total of 73 or 92% of students in grades 7 through 12 participated. The survey was sponsored by the Heartland Center for Leadership Development in collaboration Nebraska Extension.

Mark Hagge, Hay Springs Public Schools principal, said the survey results demonstrate that students appreciate their part of the state and would consider staying or returning under the right circumstances. “These young people are pleased with the quality of life here, and many of them would consider living here in the future, especially if they could make a decent living.”

Further, he said, some of them own a business now and the vast majority would like to own a business in the future. Many of them also said they would be interested in learning more about entrepreneurship through a class with hands-on experience.

Jenny Nixon, a Rural Prosperity Nebraska educator from Harrison, said the results “may be an opportunity for internships in each of our communities” in Sioux, Dawes and Sheridan Counties. Deb Cottier, executive director of Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, said young adults may also be interested in internships or apprenticeships, especially under the tutelage of a business owner who is looking toward retirement.

The surveys indicated interest in a wide spectrum of career opportunities, said Craig Schroeder, a project team member who has conducted similar surveys nationwide with more than 40,000 secondary school students. Schroeder, who is president of the Heartland Center board of directors, said a larger percentage of students in northwest Nebraska pictured themselves living in or near their hometowns than is typical in similar communities.

Hagge said he hopes that other public schools in the northwest corner of the Panhandle will take advantage of the opportunity to survey their secondary students, so that a comprehensive picture of student attitudes throughout the region can be ascertained.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homicide suspect turns self in
News

Homicide suspect turns self in

A potentially dangerous situation in Chadron ended peacefully on Feb. 15, when a suspect in a South Dakota homicide investigation remanded him…

Main Street vet clinic opens
News

Main Street vet clinic opens

Residents of Chadron have a new place to take their small pets when they’re not feeling well, with the opening of the Chadron Companion Animal…

News

Air service in Chadron could change

About two weeks since the announcement that it would begin providing trips to and from Rapid City, S.D., Boutique Air, current Essential Air S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News