Supporters of youth recreation in Chadron protested a new fee proposed by the City of Chadron Monday that would charge the organizations $5 per child.
The proposed seasonal recreational facility fee of $5 per participant is aimed at recapturing some of the cost of maintaining the facilities and was proposed on the basis that the organizations, such as soccer clubs and baseball teams which charge a fee to participate, benefit a select group of individuals rather than the community as a whole, said City Manager Greg Yanker. Staff research indicates that $5 per participant is still on the low end of the scale compared to other communities.
“This is a place to get started,” he said.
Jennifer Wallage, who serves on the Chadron Youth Soccer Club board, noted that they have no room in their budget for the additional fee, as they charge $40 per participant just to cover the cost of insurance, which is required by the city to use the facilities, equipment and supplies to paint lines. They are seeking sponsors for uniforms, and can’t pay their coach, she said.
Parent volunteers for all of the youth recreational clubs also spend countless hours painting and chalking lines, mowing out-of-bounds and foul-lines and cleaning concession stands, said several of those protesting the fees.
“It feels like a penalty,” Wallage said. “I’m literally going to be charged to be the person painting lines.”
“Is it the end of the world? No,” said Scott Gooder of the additional $5 fee that will likely be passed on to families. But the organizations and parents are concerned about how high that fee will increase in the future.
You have free articles remaining.
“Is (the additional money) going to flip the deficit we’re in? We have to find a better way than to charge kids,” he added.
Former city employee Betty Sanchez also argued against the fee, saying that youth sports and recreational opportunities do benefit the entire community by keeping kids involved socially, physically and mentally.
“That’s what the city’s investment is to these children,” she said. “In some cases, this is a real hardship,” she added, especially for families with several children participating.
The funds from the $5 fee will go into the city’s general fund, which is used to operate several departments, including the parks department, but those in the council chambers Monday wanted assurance that the fees collected would be used to improve the facilities. More than one also suggested they would rather see a property tax increase over the participation fee, and Wallage suggested a city use fee for individuals like her who used Wilson Park for a wedding at no cost.
The council will review the issue again during its third reading of the fee ordinance and has requested staff provide a list of cities that charge a fee like this as well as the services those cities provide to the upkeep of the recreational facilities.
Barb McCartney, who leads the Sharks Swim Team, also asked the council to reconsider its fees for her team, which require them to pay for the pool time and for each child to pay for an annual pass to the center. Most places she has contacted charge only one or the other, she said.
“We pay both, and they’re asking for an increase.”