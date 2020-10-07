 Skip to main content
Youth with Chadron ties graduates West Point

Youth with Chadron ties graduates West Point

James C. White, son of former Chadron resident James E. White and nephew to Larry Todd and his late wife Jayne Todd, nephew of former Chadron resident, Jackie White, recently graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

West Point is the world’s premier leadership institution and provides commissioned Officers each year to the U.S. Army. James graduated in the top quarter of his class, having double majored in International Relations and Russian Language. He has traveled multiple times to Eastern Europe and Central Asia, even completing a program of study at Al-Farabi University in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

James, who had previously been a three-time state champion high school football player in Arizona and who achieved the B.S.A Scouts rank of Eagle Scout decided to join the U.S. Army Infantry coming out of the Academy. He is settling down in Columbus, Georgia to complete military training courses like the Infantry Basic Officer Leader’s Course, Airborne School, and Ranger School.

In mid-summer 2021, James is slated to join the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Vilseck, located within the state of Bavaria, Germany. James aspires to be a great leader in his Regiment and looks forward to using his political science and Russian language academic background while oriented to deter threats posed from adversaries in Eastern Europe.

