Zachary "Zach" Daniel Turbiville

CHADRON - Zachary "Zach" Daniel Turbiville unexpectedly passed away on March 8, 2023, from a massive heart attack. He was born to Lyman and Gail Turbiville on February 9, 1985, in Spearfish, SD. Zach welcomed his baby sister, Samantha, into the family in 1987. The family lived in Camp Crook and spent a lot of time on the family ranch where he developed his strong work ethic that he carried with him throughout his life. The family then moved to Chadron, NE in 1998 when Zach was in the 8th grade.

During his high school years, Zach enjoyed playing golf, basketball and participating in youth group activities. In his spare time, he worked at County Kitchen. After spending a semester in Chadron State college, he decided to continue his career at Country Kitchen and eventually became a co-owner.

Zach enjoyed spending time with his friends playing disc golf, going to concerts, playing pick-up basketball, softball, and participating in pool league. He also enjoyed playing weekly card games (pinochle) with his parents. Zach was described by friends and family as being a genuine and caring person with a truly kind soul. His compassion and kindness were most apparent when he was playing with children of his friends and family members. He also loved dogs and regularly cared for friends and families' pets while they were out of town.

Anyone who knew Zach, knew all they had to do was ask and he would be there to lend a helping hand. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know him. He is survived by his dog Molly, parents Gail and Lyman Turbiville of Chadron, NE, sister Samantha (Zack) Olson, niece Kaylee, and nephews Ryan and Ethan of Ansley, NE. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Zach is preceded in death by grandparents, Dick and Marie Arnold of Boulder, MT, and Gene and Leora Turbiville of Camp Crook, SD.

The family would like to thank everyone for all of the thoughts, prayers, and calls.