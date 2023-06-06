An item that created nearly an hour of discussion at the Chadron City Council’s May 15 meeting saw only a few minutes at their meeting this past Monday.

A resolution to amend zoning regulations to allow vehicle and convenience storage in a multiple family residential district, provided a special use permit was obtained was shot down by a 3-2 vote against it. Action on the amendment had been tabled at the council’s second meeting in May, as council members Mark Graves and Shane Shepherd had requested more time to go over the information.

Graves and council member Miles Bannan were the two votes to allow the amendment, and Bannan voted in May against tabling any action as the amendment was a “no brainer” to him.

The proposed amendment was brought before council by Craig Price and his attorney, Randy Cullers. It concerned property Price owned — the former State of Nebraska yard and shed property along Maple Street — and Price pointed out he’d spent $17,000 of his money and 15 months of his time trying to develop the lots. His plan was to build six duplexes and some storage space.

It was further noted at the May meeting that the amendment would not grant permits, and any proposals would still have to come before the council.

In other action, as one of the final steps to prepare for the summer music series of Bands on Bordeaux and the Fur Trade Days concerts, council approved several special designated licenses to allow the sale of alcohol. Further, the use of Railroad Park was granted for Bands on Bordeaux.

License for Bands on Bordeaux include dates of July 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Aug. 17. Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna and Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein were both very positive of the layout for the Bands events last year. Hickstein said he endorsed it, and Michna said the committee and volunteers for Bands would work to keep the area safe, secure and non-problematic for the council and law enforcement.

Mayor George Klein, who abstain from voting for the Bands on Bordeaux special permits, explained he did so form a philosophical belief that events for 18- and 19-year-old college should not include alcohol. Michna respected Klein’s opinion, but also pointed out the encore concert in August before college classes start can be a family bonding experience as many parents attend.

Special licenses were also approved for The Ridge and Wild’s to allow for sale of alcohol outside their businesses beyond the closing of the July 13 Bands event. These two businesses, as well as Bean Broker, Favorite Bar and Fryday’s 120, received special licenses to serve alcohol outside their businesses during the evening Fur Trade Days concerts on July 14 and 15.

As in previous years, there will be lanes open to still allow access for fire an emergency vehicles if needed. Police Chief Hickstein and Chadron Fire Chief Branden Martens commented they work together to ensure proper lane designations for the vehicles. Hickstein also complimented the security teams who helped keep the outdoor drinking areas secure.

As one final matter of business for Fur Trade Days, council approved the fireworks show for Friday, July 14, with an alternate date of Saturday, July 15. The show has become a welcome addition to the Fur Trade Days lineup, though it was cancelled last year due to fire concerns. This year, chief Martens said, there’s a lot more moisture and things are looking up for the fireworks to return.

Following a brief hearing, it was decided to continue the special assessment levy for the business improvement district at $1.75 per square foot, providing a total $6,776.58 used for improvements in the district.

In real estate action, council approved creation and plans for a sanitary sewer extension to Linden Street south of Sixth Street. It was noted there has been some people who want to develop on the lots, but there has been no previous access to sanitary sewer. Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson explained she would like to set a tap fee for the three lots to which the sewer connects, with plans to recoup 50% of the project cost from such fees.

Two payments were approved. One was in the amounts of $24,023.25 to Wilkinson Industrial LLC (McGill Restoration) for the East Tank recoating project. Vice Mayor Joe Johndreau voiced concern that the project was originally scheduled for completion on Jan. 26, and now has a completion date of June 16. While some factors have ben beyond the firm’s control — such as the November wind storm, December snow, and the more recent shooting of the tank — Johndreau said he was disappointed with the delays and continued expense.

A second payment of $121.155.03 was approved, to Fuller Construction for the wildlife fence project at Chadron Municipal Airport.

Council also gave hearty support for a wayfinding sign project. Northwest Nebraska Director of Tourism Kerri Rempp said the signage project has been in the works since before she was in the position, and she has worked diligently with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to move things forward. Further, she’s been working with others to get the signs prepared, a layout map of where they would be located, and ensuring all regulations are being followed.

As she moves forward, Rempp is also working funding through USDA Rural Prosperity and other grants. She plans to present again to council when project plans are finalized.

The signs would be located along Highways 385 and 20, and direct travelers to locations such as Chadorn State College, the Mari Sandoz heritage Center, the airport, downtown areas, the visitor’s center, the library and the aquatic center.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Klein pointed out that SWANN rates would be increasing on July 1. This is the first rate increase since June of 2019. Residential rates will go from $24.25 to $25.20. For apartments, the first unit will go from $24.25 to $25.20; additional units will go from $14.15 to $15.20.