Albert Anderson

Albert J. Anderson, 104, formerly of Chadron, passed away at Santa Rosa, Calif., Hospital Nov. 25, 2018. He resided at Brookdale Senior Living.
Albert was born to Harvey and Anna (Kruse) Anderson at the Anderson Ranch east of Chadron April 21, 1914. He was a 1932 graduate of Chadron High School. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1941 and was a flight engineer on a B-29 before becoming a crew chief. Albert flew bombing missions with the Hellbirds through India and China. He returned in 1946 and enrolled in Chadron State College for one year. He transferred to the University of Colorado at Boulder and in 1950 he graduated with a degree in architecture and interior design. He visited in San Diego for a time and later moved to San Francisco. He worked for Convair Aviation and later for JI Case Machinery. Albert and partner Joe Hines renovated homes and apartments and sold them. After retiring, they traveled all over the world and went on approximately 25 cruises. His advice for long life was “always think positive” and “don’t snack in between meals.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Anderson (Hope) of Chadron, sister Lanore Shaw (Harry) of Chadron, sister Eleanor Glode (Larry) of Lemon Grove, Calif., and longtime partner Joe Hines of Vallejo, Calif.
Survivors include his niece, Shirley Roberts (Boyd) of Chadron; nephew Harvey J. Shaw (Alicia) of Columbus, Ind.; nephew Jerry Anderson (Betty) of Hay Springs; nephew Dale Anderson (Pam) of Chadron; nephew Danny Joe Anderson of North Platte and numerous other relatives and friends, including Tony Dingas of San Rafael, Calif., and Dr. Stavros Vourekas of Greece.