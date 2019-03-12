Funeral services for Alvin Eli Trucano will be March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Visitation will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the Rushville United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Rushville Cemetery with Chamberlain Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Alvin Trucano was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Pastor Peter D. and Gladys Opal (Jennings) Trucano. He passed away March 9, 2019, at 82 years of age.
A memorial has been established for the Morse United Methodist Church in Rushville, NE for a video and sound system.