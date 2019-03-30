Arnold Frandson

Arnold “Arnie” D. Frandson, 85, of Grand Island passed away March 27, 2019. Service and celebration of Arnie’s life was March 30 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial of ashes will be in Alliance at a later date with military honors provided by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Arnie was born June 10, 1933, at home in Clay Center, the son of Emond and Lena (Lobeda) Frandson. After graduating high school, he married Verna Mae Fehr. In June of 1953, he entered the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict and honorably discharged in May of 1955. After serving his country, he worked on the family farm, operated an auto mechanic garage and went into the trucking industry. During that time, he obtained his pilot’s license and flew for several companies. Twenty years prior to his retirement, he worked for Nebraska State Parks at Fort Robinson and Chadron State Park as a wrangler and in maintenance.
On June 12, 1977, Arnie married Connie Muirhead in Grand Island.
Arnie loved his family, his country, horses, dogs, and Cadillacs. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying picnics, camping and hunting.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chadron, serving as an usher and greeter for many years. He also was a member of the American Legion, Bill Dowling Post #12 in Chadron, where he was the Post Commander from 2006-2008. He served on the Honor Guard and the house committee for several years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Connie; children, Sandra (BJ) Ried of Nebraska City, Sherral (Harvey) Miller of Iowa City, Iowa, Linda (Mike) Mathis of St. Libory, Michelle (Chad) Bluschke of Grand Island and Scott Smith of Wellington, Colo.; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant grandson.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Legion Bill Dowling Post #12.
