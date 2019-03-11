Barbara Snook passed away March 4, 2019, at Highgate Cottage after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 76.
Barb was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Valentine to Ethel and Charles Copeland. She went to country school near her home outside of Valentine until ninth grade when she moved into town and attended Valentine High School. After high school, she met and married Lyle Kime. Together they had two children (Bob and Karen) and opened Kime Flying Service, a small rural airport in Chadron. After Lyle’s untimely death in 1971 Barb and her children moved into town where she started college with a hope of getting a special education teaching degree. She then met and married Charlie Snook in 1973. Together they had another child, Robyn. In 1977, they moved to Hamilton, Mont., where Barb worked as a teacher’s aide in the special education department for Hamilton School district. They stayed in Hamilton until 1989, when they decided to move back to Chadron to be closer to Charlie’s aging parents. Barb again worked as a teacher’s aide for a while, but also did other various jobs in Chadron. After Charlie’s death in 2013, Barb moved to Helena, Mont., to be nearer to her children. She was soon after diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and struggled to live independently, to Highgate Senior Living in Billings, Mont., where two of her children reside.
Barb loved children, especially those who needed a little extra help. Unfortunately, she never finished her degree but that did not stop her from working with special needs children. She was very involved in her own children’s lives and took great pride in their accomplishments whether it was sports or academics. She always demanded a lot from her children and for that we are thankful. Barb’s favorite hobby was sewing. Everywhere she lived, she was always doing sewing projects for people in the community. Barb also loved her grandchildren and spoiled them rotten any time she could. Barb also enjoyed serving dinners at the VFW in Chadron.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Charles Copeland, an infant sister Marilyn, infant twins Frank and Francis, and husbands Lyle and Charlie.
Barb is survived by her brother Joe (Sharon) Copeland of Kalispell, Mont.; sister Kathy Rapp of Chadron; son Bob Kime of Billings, Mont.; daughter Karen (Chris) Ellsworth of Helena, Mont.; daughter Robyn (Brad) Sargent of Billings, Mont.; four grandchildren: Matthew Ellsworth, Jessica Ellsworth, Grey Sargent, and Lincoln Sargent, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nebraska.
In lieu of donations to the family, please send donations to one of the following: VFW Post 1375, P.O. Box 375, Chadron, NE 69337 or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://support.brightfocus.org/alzheimers/donate