Bert Ivan Schoettger, Jr. entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Bert was born on March 6, 1951, in Rushville, the fifth child born to Bert, Sr. and Helene (Usher) Schoettger. He attended elementary and junior high in Rushville before the family moved to Chadron in 1965, where he graduated from Chadron High with the class of 1969.
Following graduation, Bert enlisted in the US Army and served his country in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
Bert lived the majority of his life in Colorado, where he worked in sales for home improvements.
On Feb. 25, 1995, he married Lisa Treadway and they made their home in Denver. Bert was an avid Bronco fan and loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Bert and Lisa retired to Lake McConaughy and enjoyed spending winters in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
Bert was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church and the Eagles Aerie in Oshkosh.
Even in failing health, Bert’s humor, wit and love of music never failed to comfort loved ones.
Survivors include, the love if his life, Lisa of 24 years; sisters Bonnie McKee and Mary Bules of Oshkosh; nephews and nieces, Scott (Trish) Schoettger of Overland Park, Kan., Kim Schoettger of Corvallis, Ore., Leslie McKee of Nashville, Tenn., Monica McKee Brown of Salina, Kan., Shawn (Bridget) McKee of Fort Collins, Colo., and Elias (Cara) Bules of Minden; great-nephews and nieces, Max Schoettger of Chicago, Ill., Callyne Brown (Nick), Cayson Brown, Cooper Brown all of Salina, Kan., Delaney McKee, Aidan McKee and Sarby McKee all of Fort Collins, Colo., Brenna Bules, Aubree Bules and Landon Bules all of Minden and Ben Schoettger of Corvallis, Ore.
Bert’s family was very precious to him and he loved being a part of their lives.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, a nephew and a great-nephew.
There will a military honors ceremony at Fort Logan, Colo., on a later date.
A celebration of Bert’s life will be at the home of his sisters in Oshkosh, May 26, 2019.
Memorials may be sent to the donor’s choice.