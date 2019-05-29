Betty Lindeken

Betty Jo Lindeken, a long-time resident of Scottsbluff County, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence.
Betty was born Betty Jo Braddock in Chadron Feb. 2, 1932, to George and Helen Braddock (Helen Sager) Betty attended primary school in Chadron and then furthered her education at Colorado State University for two years.
Betty married George Lindeken March 7, 1952, in Fort Collins, Colorado. They made their home in Gering, later moving to Mitchell, where they built their dream home. Betty was an animal lover, which was evident by the kindness she showed toward all animals.
Betty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, The Humane Society, The Prairie Driving Club and many other charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen, son Eric and husband George.
Betty is survived by her son, Chuck Lindeken (Laurie) of Loveland Colo.; sister Jean Hofmann (George) of Johnston, Iowa; granddaughters Kimberly Lindeken of Wellington, Colo., Katie Nixon (Richard) of Fort Collins Colo.; grandsons Eric Lindeken of Gering, and Eddie Lindeken of Minatare; and two great-grandsons.
Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be June 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Gering Memorial Chapel. Funeral services for Betty will be June 4 at 10 a.m. at the Gering Memorial Chapel with internment directly following at 1:30 p.m. in Chadrom at the Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Panhandle Humane Society in Betty’s name. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.