Betty Strom

Funeral services for Betty Jean Strom will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, with Sharon Harrison officiating. Visitation will today, March 13, at 7 p.m. at Chamberlain Chapel. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.
Betty Jean Strom Curtis Betty was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Spencer. She died March 7, 2019, in Loveland Colo., at North Shore Health and Rehab. Betty lived and was cherished by her grandparents in Winner, South Dakota, until she started high school in Chadron. It was there she met and fell in love with Dale Strom. At 16 years old, they ran away to Sturgis, S.D., and were married Feb. 5, 1947. Eighteen months later, Gale was born in 1948 – Gene in 1950 – Rick in 1952 – Roger in 1955 and Konnie in 1960. Betty and Dale raised their family in Chadron.
She loved being a home maker and created a home to be proud of. Dale taught her to cook and she was top notch. Her table was always a favorite place for many family and friends. She enjoyed crafts and needlework. She was the perfect pastor’s and bee keeper’s wife. She supported Dale in all he did. When Dale’s health began to fail, she went to work at the clinic in Chadron. She was trained to be one of the best x-ray technicians in western Nebraska. For almost 15 years she enjoyed working and made many friends along the way. In 1977, Betty and Dale moved to Crawford. Dale was the principal of Crawford High and Betty continued working at the Crawford Clinic. In 1985, they both retired and moved to Scottsbluff. After 41 years of marriage, Dale died in 1988.
In 1996, Betty married Jack Curtis and moved to Independence, Missouri. Jack died in 2002.
Betty loved to travel; she went to Alaska three times, enjoyed many cruises and went to Australia and New Zealand. Betty never learned to swim, was allergic to shell fish and hated peas. In 2011, Betty moved to Loveland, Colorado. In Loveland, she made many friends and was a favorite with the staff where she lived at Sugar Valley, Brookdale and finally at North Shore Health and Rehab. Betty will long be remembered by her friends and especially her family for her spirit of having fun, quick wit, generosity, her laugh, her positive attitude and for just being kind. She loved her Lord and family fiercely. Those who were raised by her and knew her were blessed. Betty was an active member of the Foundation Church in Loveland, Colo., for many years.
A memorial has been established for Pathways Hospice. Memorials can be sent to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd, Ft. Collins, CO 80525.
