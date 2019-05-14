Brent Allen Bargen, 49, Lincoln, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 19, 1969, in Superior to Robert and Jolene (Bostelman) Bargen.
Family members include his wife of 28 years, Leslie; daughter Ashley (Cody) Roes; sons Zacheriah (Hanna) Bargen and Jake Bargen (Naomi Isaka); father Robert Bargen; mother Jolene (Lonnie) Pohlman; sister Jill Diederichs (Brian Egger); and grandparents Dwayne and Avis Bostelman.
Brent was a long-time basketball coach, recent owner of Handyman Connection in Lincoln and attended Southwood Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Orval and Florence Bargen, parents-in-law Don and Birdeen Grote, uncles Denny Bargen and Gregg Bostelman, and cousin Jeff Bargen.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday (May 17, 2019) Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. with Pastor Greg Olson officiating. Burial will be in Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of how Brent spent a large part of his life, please consider a memorial gift to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Summer Intern Program “Training the Next Generation of Coaches for Christ,” or the Brent Bargen Memorial Scholarship at Doane University for students who are young parents.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd.).
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.