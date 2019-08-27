Carletta Ellen Anderson, 79, of Oelrichs, S.D., passed away Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence in Oelrichs.
Carletta was born Oct. 28, 1939, to Howard and Jane (Peterson) Else.
Carletta is survived by her daughters, Carletta (Steve) Vasknetz of Whitewood, S.D., and Stephanie Anderson of Rapid City, S.D.; sons, Lynn Anderson of Oelrichs, Scot Anderson of Dupree, S.D., and Vance (Melva) Anderson of Roscoe, Ill.; grandchildren, Dominique McKinney and Ashley Venard.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services were Aug. 27, 2019, at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick, S.D. Committal services were at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
A memorial has been established in Carletta’s name to benefit the Oelrichs Ambulance Service.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
To plant a tree in memory of Carletta Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.