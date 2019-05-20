{{featured_button_text}}

Charles 'Chuck' Biegler, 73, of Custer, S.D., passed away May 9, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House in Rapid City, S.D.

A Christian funeral vigil will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, S.D. A Christian funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. May 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, S.D.

Christian funeral committal will follow at the Custer Cemetery in Custer.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.

