Memorial services for Claude J. Lewis of Crawford will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Crawford with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Inurnment will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis passed away April 17, 2019, at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford.
Claude was born April 2, 1922, in Danville, Virginia.
He was 97.
A memorial has been established for the Crawford Fire Department or the United Methodist Church in Crawford. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
