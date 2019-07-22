Clyde “Andy” Anderson, 92, died July 16, 2019, in Chadron after a short illness. His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. July 29 at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, followed by internment at Gering West Lawn Cemetery in Gering.
Andy was born in Minatare July 31, 1926, to Beatrice Anderson and Bud Leonard. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1944 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corp, where he served two years during World War II and was honorably discharged. He then signed a pro-baseball contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, playing one year before enrolling at Chadron State College in 1949. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in biology and physical education. He taught and coached in Broadwater and Gurley, until he joined Bankers Life Nebraska as an agent in Scottsbluff in 1959. During his 28-year career with Bankers Life as a general agent, he was awarded the prestigious President’s Trophy once and was runner up five times as the top agency in the country.
He married Lois England March 13, 1948. They raised three daughters, Karen, Cathy, and Robyn.
Andy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time at his hunting lodge in Lisco, where he spent countless hours with family and friends sharing his love for conservation and nature. In 1987, he became a charter member for the Living Legacy Club, which is an important part of the Chadron State Foundation. He was active in the Scottsbluff-Gering Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Oshkosh and Scottsbluff Country Clubs. In 2014, accompanied by his daughter Cathy, he was recognized for his military service by the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was a member of the American Legion and had been a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Chadron Pitch Club and poker every Tuesday at his home. He was also a Chadron State Foundation trustee.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Davis, of Chadron; daughters Cathy and husband Brent Castinado of Omaha, Robin Anderson of Scottsbluff; step-daughters Annette and Shane Aulick, Jana and Alan DeHaven, all of Scottsbluff; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Andy was preceded in death by Lois J. Anderson, second wife Mary Horse, his parents, sister Betty Lou Leonard and daughter Karen J. Nicastro.
A memorial has been established for Chadron State College or The American Legion.