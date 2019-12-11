CHADRON | (Clyde) Dean Carpenter, 93, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Crest View Care Center in Chadron. He was the widower of Zolita (Morris) Carpenter, they shared 65 years together.
He was born March 6, 1926, to Ralph J. and Florence (Reno) Carpenter in Beaver Valley, NE. He attended rural school in Beaver Valley until the family moved to Chadron where he continued his education receiving his diploma from Chadron High School in 1944.
He joined the Merchant Marines when he turned 18 and served in the South Pacific during World War II. On his first leave he returned to Chadron and married his high school sweetheart, Zolita Morris.
After the war her returned to Chadron, then moving to Cheyenne, WY, in 1948. While in Cheyenne he drove city bus and began his retail career, moving to Casper in 1962. He moved to Midvale, UT, in 1973 where he and Zolita opened their first shoe store. They went on to own eight stores at one time in the Salt Lake/Orem Valley.
Upon retirement in 1993 he moved back to Chadron and became active in the community. He was a member of Dawes County Museum Board, the Dawes/Sioux County Historical Society, Charon area Boy Scouts and the LDS Church.
Dean is survived by daughter, Zoe Deana Robinson of Douglas; son, Barry Carpenter of Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a daughter, a granddaughter, his parents, brother and sister.
Services were held Dec. 6, at the LDS church followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Dawes County Museum. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.