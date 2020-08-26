Collins, Deena S.

HAY SPRINGS | Deena S. Collins, 67, died unexpectedly August 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Hiawatha, KS, to Phyllis and Paul Dodge.
Deena graduated from Horton High School, Class of 1971. Following graduation, she went to Highland Junior College in Highland, KS. She graduated from Highland Junior College with an Associate’s Degree.
Deena worked as a Program Technician for 26 years at the Farm Service Agency in Box Butte and Dawes Counties. In retirement, she also worked part time as a Teller for the Security First Bank in Hay Springs. She was an active member in all of the communities that she lived in and was active in PEO and a board member for Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs.
Deena’s greatest joys in life were her kids and grandkids. She gained so much happiness in life from being involved in anything they were a part of from sporting events to livestock shows. When Deena wasn’t with her kids and grandkids, you could find her in her yard or flower garden and she took great pride in her house and yard. She found beauty in everything and she spent countless hours restoring old furniture, painting, and adding new life to everything she touched.
Deena was preceded in death by her father, Paul Dodge, as well as her grandparents, Albert Dodge, Henrietta Brull, Oren Henning, and Dorothy Christie.
Deena is survived by her loving children and grandchildren: Megan (Aron) Chrisman, Cooper, Taryn, and Kadee of Chadron; Bridget (Kevin) Johnston, Emily and Kade of Hemingford; and Casey (Megan) Collins of Minnesota. She is also survived by her mother, Phyllis Dodge of Alliance, sister, Paula (Steve) Crouse of Lincoln as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Private family services are being held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
