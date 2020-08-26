Collins, Deena S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAY SPRINGS | Deena S. Collins, 67, died unexpectedly August 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Hiawatha, KS, to Phyllis and Paul Dodge.

Deena graduated from Horton High School, Class of 1971. Following graduation, she went to Highland Junior College in Highland, KS. She graduated from Highland Junior College with an Associate’s Degree.

Deena worked as a Program Technician for 26 years at the Farm Service Agency in Box Butte and Dawes Counties. In retirement, she also worked part time as a Teller for the Security First Bank in Hay Springs. She was an active member in all of the communities that she lived in and was active in PEO and a board member for Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs.

Deena’s greatest joys in life were her kids and grandkids. She gained so much happiness in life from being involved in anything they were a part of from sporting events to livestock shows. When Deena wasn’t with her kids and grandkids, you could find her in her yard or flower garden and she took great pride in her house and yard. She found beauty in everything and she spent countless hours restoring old furniture, painting, and adding new life to everything she touched.