Cory S. Billings

July 28, 1970 to Dec. 9, 2019
CHANDLER, Ariz. | Cory Billings passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, at his home in Chandler, surrounded by family and friends.
Cory graduated from Chadron (Neb.) High School in 1989 and moved to AZ at that time.
Those who have left before him were all of his grandparents, his brother, Troy, and some friends. Those whom he has left behind are his two sons, Logan Almond and Taime Billings; his granddaughter, Etta Almond; his parents, Jack and Rayleen Billings; his sister, Deb Worley (John); as well as several nieces and many friends.
Services to Celebrate Cory's life were held Dec. 14, at Legacy Mortuary. His ashes will be brought to Chadron at a later date to be buried with his brother at Calvary Cemetery.
