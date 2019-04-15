Curtis Wineteer

Funeral services for Curt Wineteer were April 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Newcastle, Wyo.
Curtis H. “Curt” Wineteer passed away April 9, 2019, at the Weston County Health Services, Newcastle, Wyo. He was born Jan. 7, 1927, to Howard and Ada Wineteer in McGrew. He was the first child of four siblings. During his childhood days the family moved to several locations in the Midwest. While living in Chadron, he was drafted into the U. S. Army in June of 1945. Curt was stationed in Fort Lee, Va., for the duration of his service time. After his discharge from the Army, Curt met and fell in love with Leona “Onie” Jackson, and they were married July 2, 1949 in Chadron. They spent 55 years together. Three sons were born: Clifford (1952), Lance (1954), and Darrel (1956).
Curt spent 37 years with his beloved company Johnston’s Fuel Liners until retirement in 1989.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; his wife, Leona; and his daughter-in-law, Terri Wineteer.
Curt’s surviving family include sons, Clifford (Mindy), Lance (Jeanette), and Darrel (Mona); sisters, Xenile Nixon, Betty (Jack) Howell; sister-in-law, Leoda Ray; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Curt’s name in care of Meridian Mortuary 111 South Railroad Ave, Newcastle, WY 82701. Condolences may also be expressed at www.meridianmortuary.com