Cyrus Franklin McDowell passed away on March 19, 2000. He was born September 6, 1909. Lorraine Margaret McDowell passed away on March 19, 2002. She was born on April 21, 1921. They were married June 6, 1958. Inurnment of ashes will be at 8 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska on September 6, 2019, in the McDowell family plot. Dress in anything Chadron High, CSC, NU or Chicago Cubs.
