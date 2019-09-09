A Celebration of Life for Dale Christoffersen, age 91, of Chadon was Sept.9, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chadron.
Dale Christoffersen was born April 2, 1928, to Edgar and Emma Christoffersen and passed Sept. 2, 2019. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Mirage Flats south of Hay Springs. He graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1945. He married his high school sweet heart, Lorna Johnson, May 5, 1948. Together they farmed with Dale’s father, later establishing a Grade A Dairy. During the big blizzard in 1949 Dale spent some of the long days in the house learning to crochet from his mother. One year when the crops were completely hailed out, Dale took up shingling roofs. He always had a project in the shop, making toys and gifts and later years he made crafts for selling at craft shows. He often created games and projects for his children and grandchildren to do, took them camping and loved to fish. Each spring he would make a huge box kite. Dale and Lorna retired in 1992 and moved to Chadron, then moved in 2010 to Prairie Pine Lodge. Dale kept busy with volunteer jobs, traveling to many states, fishing and making wood crafts
Dale is proceeded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, his brother Gerald Christoffersen, a son-in-law Richard Frase, and great-granddaughter, Abigail DaMoude.
He is survived in death by his wife, Lorna; his brother Kenneth (Mary Helen) Christoffersen of Golden, Co.; his two sons Allan (Pat) Christoffersen of Abingdon, Ill., and Ron (Traci) Christoffersen of Azle, Texas; and two daughters Janet (Dennis) DaMoude of Holdrege, and Linda Frase of Chadorn; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations will be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church and Chadron Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences and donations may be sent to Lorna Christoffersen, 900 W. 7th, Apt. 407, Chadron, Ne., 69337.
