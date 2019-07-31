Darlene Tlustos

{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene J. Tlustos, 79, of Oelrichs, S.D., passed away July 30, 2019, at Chadron Community Hospital in

Chadron.

Darlene was born the daughter of William and Ramona Balfany May 10, 1940, in South Dakota.

Darlene married Wesley D. Tlustos Aug. 22, 1957, in Rapid City, S.D. She attended high school in

Chadron, and the National School of Business in Rapid City, S.D. Wesley and Darlene moved to a

ranch south of Oelrichs, S.D., where she resided until her death.

Darlene was actively involved in the farm-ranch operation, served as a 4-H leader, school board

member, member of the B.P.O. Does Drove 2, American Legion Auxiliary, South Dakota Stock Grower's

Association, and she participated in many community activities. Darlene was very friendly and outgoing

and no one was ever a stranger to her.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Wesley; son, Leslie of Hay Springs; daughter, LaVonne Hanson of

Chadron; son, Lance of Oelrichs, S.D.; in addition to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Aug. 5, 2019, at Prairie View United Methodist

Church near Smithwick, S.D., 7.7 miles south of Maverick Junction on Hwy 79.

Committal services will be at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

A memorial has been designated in Darlene's name to benefit the Ardmore Fire Department and the

Oelrichs Community Center.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D.

