David Rice

David K. Rice, Jr. was born in Neligh to David K. Rice, Sr. and Kathryn Marling Rice. He grew up in Chadron with his two brothers and sister. As a boy, Dave was active in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He was an avid athlete at Chadron High School, where he played football, basketball and ran track. Dave also performed in the marching band. Upon graduation in 1957, he entered college at Rapid City School of Mines to study engineering. In December 1962, he married Darlene Dau of Chadron at Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron.
After graduating from School of Mines with a bachelor of science in civil engineering, Dave was hired by the Los Angeles Flood Control District and moved to Los Angeles, California. While in Los Angeles, he worked on designing many of the flood control channels and detention basins often seen on TV shows and movies. He also enjoyed the beach and off-shore fishing.
In 1964, his son Jeffrey was born and in 1965, his son Jason was born. The family decided to move to Arvada, Colo., in 1967 and Dave began work for Stearns Rogers Engineering. He became a project manager for the design and construction of the 10-mile-long Henderson Mine tunnel under the Continental Divide. In 1972, he started his own civil engineering and land surveying company, DK Rice Consulting Engineer. Through the mid 1970s he worked with local businessmen and investors to build rental duplexes and apartment buildings in Alliance and Chadron. In the early 1980s, he began building resort condominium and townhouses in Winter Park, Colo., including Vasquez Creek Townhouses and Timber Run Condominiums.
After the recession and his divorce from Darlene, Dave returned to California to work as an engineer and lived in Palm Springs for many years. In the mid 1980s he moved to Colorado Springs and started Hydro Triad Engineering and Land Surveying. After the Savings & Loan Crisis in the 1990s, he moved back to California and started another engineering and land surveying company, Pacific Summits Engineering in Victorville, Calif. He returned to Colorado in the early 2000s and began building in Winter Park, completing the Vasquez Village Condominiums. After retiring in 2006, he soon became bored and decided to start working again, landing a position as a senior civil engineer in Palm Desert for Coachella Valley Engineers, where he worked on land developments, storm water management and the new marijuana cultivation infrastructure. He continued working full time until his passing.
Dave had a very active and adventurous life. As a boy and throughout his life he loved trout fishing, deep sea fishing, elk hunting, deer hunting and hunting game birds, including pheasant, duck, goose, dove and quail. Dave loved to travel and saw the Olympics in Barcelona. He was an open water scuba diver, and over the course of years enjoyed diving in The Bahamas, Key West, Cayman Islands, Roatan, Belize, Bonair. Cayman Islands, Curacao, Turks, Caicos and Cozumel. His last days were spent at a Rice family wedding in Casper, Wyo., followed by a fly-fishing float trip down the Madison River in Big Sky, Mont.
Dave is survived by his brother William Rice, sister Sandra Rice-Vassar and brother Larry Rice; two sons, Jeffrey M. Rice of San Diego, Calif., and Jason M. Rice of Copper Mountain, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Vander X. Rice, Zachary T. Rice and Natalie E. Rice.
He is joined in passing by his former wife Darlene Rice and his life partner Joanie Shaw.
A family memorial is planned for Sept. 8 in Beaver Creek, Colo. His ashes will be laid to rest in Alpine Meadow overlooking the Rockies, beside his beloved Joanie Shaw. Any condolences should be sent to his son, Jeffrey Rice at 1643 Mission Cliff Drive in San Diego, CA 92116.