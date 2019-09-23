Delores S. Koch

Delores Sophie Koch, age 90 of Omaha, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha. She was born June 8, 1929, in Bremen, Kans., to Herman and Wilhelmina (Lohse) Niemeier. Delores was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church Hermansburg in Bremen. On Aug. 27, 1950, Delores was united in marriage to Harold H. Koch. Delores enjoyed her jobs in retail sales as well as raising her family. She was always active in her church, enjoyed baking, entering county fairs, bringing home the ribbons, playing cards, and bowling.
Survivors include her three daughters, Bonnie Malcolm of Lincoln, Cindy Koch-Hille of North Platte, and Diane Walkowiak (David T.) of Omaha; one son, Kelly J. C. Koch of Omaha; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; six sisters, Elsie Gerdes, Orlinda Harnisch, Hermenia Metschke, Verda Mueller, Lola Blackwood and infant sister, Edna Niemeier; three brothers, Alfred Niemeier, Adelbert Niemeier, and Edgar Niemeier; sons-in-law, Chris Malcolm and Michael Hille; and great-grandson, Bennett Hille.
Funeral services were Sept. 20 at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Omaha, followed by burial at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery Hermansburg in Bremen, Kans. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church Hermansburg in Bremen, Kans., or to an organization near to your hearts.
Arrangements were handled by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha.
