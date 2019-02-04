Dennis Edwards

Dennis J. “Buck” Edwards, age 81 of Sidney, NE and longtime Chadron resident, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, in Scottsbluff. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the Sidney Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Kyle Larson officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Feb. 8 to sign Buck’s register book and drop off condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Buck’s name to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, 500 Charleston Street, Suite 3, Lincoln, NE 68508, attention: Mike Rasmussen or the Chadron Public Schools Foundation, 602 East 10th Street, Chadron, NE, to be used for CHS graduates attending CSC pursuing a degree in education. You may view Buck’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC in Sidney is in charge of Buck’s care and funeral arrangements.
Dennis John Edwards was born May 29, 1937, to Cecil and Dorathy Edwards in their home in Scribner. He was the second of three boys and grew up with many fond childhood stories and memories, including earning the nickname “Buck” due to his passion for buckwheat pancakes. He graduated from Spencer High School and attended Trinidad Junior College on a basketball scholarship. He finished his degree at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley where he met his wife Shirley. They were married June 1, 1958.
Buck taught and moved into administration through the years in Iowa and Nebraska. He had much success coaching boys’ basketball and golf in Norfolk and Chadron, was instrumental in Title Nine development starting girl’s golf teams in both towns and served as athletic director/assistant principal much of his tenure in Chadron. Buck received numerous coaching and athletic director awards throughout the years establishing lasting friendships along the way. His stories are known from one end of the state to the other.
In retirement since 1996, Buck enjoyed serving as interim principal, advocated for and assisted in establishment of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, and provided much guidance to other athletic directors. Card games and fishing were his most recent hobbies. Combining the two during trips to Canada were especially good.
He is remembered most as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; son, Bart (Kelly) of Chadron; daughter-in-law, Shirley of Ogallala; and grandsons Joel, Eric, and Trevor; daughter, Robyn (Brad Hicks) of Sidney and grandchildren Ryley, Regyn, Boone, and Rhemy; son, Dana (Kristi) and grandchildren Nicholas and Taylor of Soldotna, AK.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Dorathy Edwards, brother Donald and son Blake Edwards.
We will miss his enthusiasm for good food, sports, fishing, cards and political debates.