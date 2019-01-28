Dennis J. “Buck” Edwards, age 81, of Sidney, and longtime Chadron resident, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Scottsbluff.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the Sidney Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Kyle Larson officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. A complete obituary will be published when available. You may view Buck’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Buck’s care and funeral arrangements.