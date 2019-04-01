Memorial services for Donna Jean Alcorn will be at St. Peters Lutheran Church April 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Mirage Flats Community Cemetery and lunch at the church will follow.
Donna Jean Kuskie was born Feb.26, 1928, the eighth of 11 children of Frank and Bessie Kuskie who lived on a farm near Rushville. The family had moved there from Beaver City in 1926.
Donna taught at the Banner School and after WWII met Russell Lynn Alcorn of Hay Springs. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church on the Mirage Flats in 1948, and they began farming Irrigation Unit # 3 on the Mirage Flats. In 1959, they moved to the Lee Alcorn farm and also bought adjacent irrigation Unit #34. Donna Jean was active in the community and St. Peters Lutheran Church, as well as helping Russell Lynn on the farm.
Russell Lynn and Donna Jean enjoyed many years of hard work on the farm and raised registered Angus bulls as well as crops for feed and cash and bountiful gardens for table fare. Donna always expressed thankfulness for the wonderful life they had in the community of the “Happy Danes” there on the Flats. Donna Jean and Russell Lynn retired in 1995 and moved to Chadron. Donna continued to be active in the LCW, church music program, and other activities such as Flower Mission and Quilting Group at the church.
Donna Jean died March 22, 2019, at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, where she had resided the past five years.
She is survived by sons, Bruce and wife Debbie of Port Orchard, Wash., Don and wife Echo of Grand Island; daughter Cheryl and husband Jamie of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Donna also has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Donna Jean was preceded in death by all of her siblings, parents, husband Russell Lynn, and son Richard (Dick).
A memorial fund will be established for the Chadron Hospice and St. Peters Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.
Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.