Dorcas Tlustos, 84, of Sterling passed away June 20, 2019, in Sterling. Private family services will be in Crawford at the family cemetery.
Dorcas was born Sept. 22, 1934, to Frank and Juanita (Parrish) Tlustos near Belmont.
Dorcas is survived by nephews Bill Abernathy, Shawn Abernathy and wife Sheila; great-nephew Drake Abernathy, great-nieces Katie and Brynn Abernathy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Juanita Tlustos, two brothers Rodman and Rupert Tlustos, sister Dorothy Tlustos Abernathy, and two nephews Terry and Von Abernathy.
Dorcas will truly be missed by all. She had a love for animals and supporting veterans.