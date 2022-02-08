Douglas Von Murdock

CHADRON, NE | My dear Dad, I wish we had more time together before you passed. I will never forget you and I will never stop missing you. You were such a great man and Father. We all loved you so much and we will continue to keep your spirit with us every day as we live the rest of our lives. We'll always remember those fun times we spent with you. We love you and we'll miss you terribly. ~unknown~

Douglas Von Murdock, 71, of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away on January 29th, 2022 at Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron NE.

Visitation will be held February 10th, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska

Funeral services will be held February 11th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Doug was born in Chadron, NE to Austin and Evelyn Murdock on October 26th, 1950. He attended Prep School at Hildreth Hall, kindergarten through sixth grade, where he then continued junior high and high school in Chadron. He was a substantial rancher and was consecutive for many years. He worked as a Well Driller and extended to form his own business. Doug married Sheila Kuhn and was blessed with four children. He enjoyed hunting, especially elk hunting. He went on numerous trips throughout the years to Wyoming with his friends and spent countless days hunting. He enjoyed being in the mountains of Wyoming. Doug was overjoyed and appreciative of his kids and grandchildren. They brought so much happiness to his life. He had a big heart and was always willing to help others when needed.

Doug is survived by son Jason and Carey Murdock, son Justin and Kim Murdock, daughter Shelly Murdock, daughter Sandra Murdock. Brother Sterling Murdock, sister Joyce and Vic Walker. Nine grandchildren, Alexis, Colton, Jasmyne Olson, Keagan and Harlee Kelso, Kaylee Murdock, Cloey, Mazie Murdock and Raylyn Stratton. 5 step-grandchildren, Maison, Sayre, Landis, Emry and Cotter Burnley and one great-grandson Braxton Rau.

Doug is preceded in death by Austin and Evelyn Murdock, numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

The family of Doug wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. McLain, nurses, techs, CNAs, respiratory therapist, physical therapists and many more that helped him throughout.