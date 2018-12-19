Dwight Eugene Garnhart, 72, of Chadron went into the arms of Jesus Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 a.m. at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. As per his wishes, no services will be held.
He was born in Rocky Ford, Colo., Feb. 8, 1946. Dwight had a huge heart and took excellent care of his special companion of 11 years. He enjoyed their "Dinner and a Movie" evenings so much they turned into regular evenings. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, day trips,
cribbage, and going to the Senior Center for dinners.
Dwight loved his John Wayne Movies and reading Louis L’Amour books. He loved his little Bichon Frise and took him everywhere with him.
Dwight is survived by his special companion, Frederika "Fredi" Sommerville, became family to her sons, Jason/Tracy Sommerville, Shaun Sommerville/Melissa Lein, all of Chadron, and Thomas "Danny"/Kyla Case of Wichita, Kansas; to her care provider Renee, and her son
Ryder Nixon of Chadron; sister, Helen/Gene Gee of Oberlin, Kansas; niece, Beverly/Robert Keys of Topeka, Kansas; nephew, KennyGee of Oberlin, Kansas; niece, Colleen Evans from Utah; cousins, Vernette/Jerry Coleman of Rocky Boy, Montana. His companion's grandchildren were special in his eyes. They are Jonas Sommerville of McCook, Emma Witte, Andrew Sommerville and Rylee Sommerville, of Chadron, Joslin Sommerville of Mitchell, S.D., Kolten and Korbin Sommerville, of Chadron, and Bransen, Kyndalyn, Kierra and Kenastyn Case,
all of Wichita, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and an infant brother.
Dwight's final words would have been...
“Don't cry for me and mourn to long. I know you will, but remember, I am happy, I want you to be happy for me. I am no longer in pain, I am no longer suffering. For me this is not "Goodbye" I'll be waiting for you. Until we meet again. I'll just say, "So Long" I love you all."
Rest in peace forever dear Dwight; you will be sorely missed.
A memorial has been established for the Chadron Senior Center. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.