Edward Miles Katen, 61, of Glenrock, Wyo., passed away at home in the arms of his family Dec. 14, 2018. At his request, no services will be held.
Ed was born Feb. 26, 1957, in Alliance to Emmett and Joan (Perkins) Katen. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1975. Some of his fondest memories were of his football and basketball teammates and his many friends. He met the love of his life, Peggy Chesbro, in English class when they were in ninth grade at Chadron Middle School. They were married in 1979. After graduating from Chadron State College in 1980, Ed moved his family to Glenrock, Wyo., where he taught industrial technology at Glenrock High School for 31 years. He also taught driver’s education and coached girls’ basketball. He retired in 2011 for health reasons.
Ed was a compassionate, humble man who was wholly devoted to his family. His second love was his Nebraska Cornhuskers football. All who knew him, knew he could quote stats from any year, good or bad.
Ed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Peggy; his daughters, Ashley Katen and Kelsey Coleman; son-in-law Jason Coleman; and his beloved grandchildren, Katie, Kannon, Angelena, Kaden, Max, and Emma. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim (Barb) Katen of Gering, Duane (Sally) Katen and Joe Katen of Chadron, and sister Teresa Fletcher of Alliance, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Jay Bradt.
Ed did not request specific memorials, but they can be made to a chosen charity in his name.