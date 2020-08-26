Fleming, Dona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON | A memorial service for Dona Fleming will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, with Pastor Steve Mallery officiating. Burial will be at the Montrose Cemetery.

Dona Dell (White) Fleming passed peacefully with her daughters by her side August 18, 2020 at Crestview Care Center.

Dona was born May 8, 1931 to Ralph and Gladys White in Chadron. She graduated from Prep Academy and after graduation taught at Beaver Valley. She was stranded with her students during the Blizzard of 49 until the bulldozers were able to rescue them.

Dona married Art Masek in August 1949 and to this union three daughters were born. Dona knew nothing but hard work. Besides raising her daughters, she worked nights and days in many restaurants in the community. When she wasn’t cooking or waiting tables, she helped her dad daily at the White Ranch. Dona was a wonderful cook and spent many hours preparing meals for anyone that stopped by. She ran the cafes at the Chadron, Edgemont, SD, and Crawford Sale Barns for many years as well cooking at the Job Corp.

Dona married Charis Fleming in June of 1973 and left the White Ranch and moved to Ardmore, SD, where Charis ranched. Some of Dona’s favorite times were having all her grandchildren for “Grandma’s Day”.