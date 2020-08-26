Fleming, Dona

CHADRON | A memorial service for Dona Fleming will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, with Pastor Steve Mallery officiating. Burial will be at the Montrose Cemetery.
Dona Dell (White) Fleming passed peacefully with her daughters by her side August 18, 2020 at Crestview Care Center.
Dona was born May 8, 1931 to Ralph and Gladys White in Chadron. She graduated from Prep Academy and after graduation taught at Beaver Valley. She was stranded with her students during the Blizzard of 49 until the bulldozers were able to rescue them.
Dona married Art Masek in August 1949 and to this union three daughters were born. Dona knew nothing but hard work. Besides raising her daughters, she worked nights and days in many restaurants in the community. When she wasn’t cooking or waiting tables, she helped her dad daily at the White Ranch. Dona was a wonderful cook and spent many hours preparing meals for anyone that stopped by. She ran the cafes at the Chadron, Edgemont, SD, and Crawford Sale Barns for many years as well cooking at the Job Corp.
Dona married Charis Fleming in June of 1973 and left the White Ranch and moved to Ardmore, SD, where Charis ranched. Some of Dona’s favorite times were having all her grandchildren for “Grandma’s Day”.
After Charis’ death Dona moved back to the White House and opened a bed and breakfast. She so loved meeting people making them feel at home. After sale of the House, Dona moved to Chadron where she lived until her death.
Dona is survived by daughters Patty (Gary) Kelley of Scottsbluff, Peggy (Jim) Fox of Ardmore, SD and Pam (Casey) Soester of Chadron. Grandchildren Trisha (Ross) Hunter of Ardmore, Jeff (Katie) Hastings of Austin, TX, Tami (Kelly) Dyer of Crawford, Tara (Mike) Huizenga of Hitchcock, SD, Amy (Tim) Wilson of Denver, CO, and Lane (Jessi) Grote of Harrison; twin sister Dixie Eaton of Chadron, 13 greatgrandchildren; nephew (Kenny (Karen) Conner and niece Sharon (Dennis) Gregory. Preceding Dona in death were her parents, husbands Art Masek and Charis Fleming, son Mike Mundt, sister Claire Mundt, and brother Charles White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Chadron Christian Church in Chadron or Montrose Church and Cemetery Society. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
