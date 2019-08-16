{{featured_button_text}}

Floyd Stretch, 71, of Ft. Collins, Colo., passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at his home. Floyd was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Burlington, Colo., to Lloyd and Roberta Stretch.

A visitation will be today, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Allnutt Drake Chapel. A memorial service will be Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Allnutt Drake Chapel in Ft. Collins, Colo.

