Fr. Bernard Marcus Berger, 79, of Crawford passed away Aug. 15, 2018, at the Chadron Community Hospital, Chadron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 24, 2018, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Fr. Antony Thekkekara, and Fr. James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Spalding. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service. Dolce-Scheef Mortuary of Spalding is in charge of arrangements.
Father Bernard Marcus Berger was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Spalding to Henry Linus Berger and Genevieve Mary (Dolc) Berger. He spent his early years on the family farm north of Spalding.
He attended elementary school at Greeley County District 47. His high school education was at Spalding Academy, from which he graduated in 1956.
He entered Conception Seminary at Conception, Mo., in the fall of 1956, and took his entire college and theology courses there. He was ordained to the priesthood in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Grand Island, on May 21, 1964, by Bishop John L. Paschang.
In the Grand Island Diocese, Father Berger served parishes as an associate pastor or pastor at O’Connor, Wolbach, Grand Island (St. Mary’s), Kearney, Alliance, Bayard, Minitare, Farwell, Scotia, Wood River, Gordon, Merriman, North Platte (St. Patrick’s), Burwell, Sargent, Ericson, Valentine, Nenzel, Crawford and Harrison. Father Berger was also editor of the West Nebraska Register from 1973 to 1986. He also served as chaplain at St. Francis Medical Center for five years. He taught religion at Catholic schools in Grand Island, Kearney and Alliance, and was guidance counselor at Kearney Catholic High School.
Father Berger served on the diocesan priests’ personnel board and on the presbyteral council. He was deanery moderator of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
Father Berger had been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1965 and was a life member of the Nebraska State Historical Society. He was active in many organizations in the Crawford community.
His interests include archaeology and fishing.
He is survived by his brother George (Joyce) of West Allis, Wisc.; his nephews Tom (Donna) Berger, Marysville, Tenn., Bernie (Lynn) Berger and Brian (Paula) Berger, all of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.; his nieces Mary Berger, Fitchburg, Wisc., and Patty (David) Chase, Ashland; many great-nieces and nephews, a great-great nephew and brother priests of the Archdiocese of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joann Roenfeldt, brother-in-law Mike Roenfeldt and niece Sheila Roenfeldt.
Memorials may be directed to Spalding Academy; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford; Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Harrison; or the Crawford (NE) Rescue Squad.
