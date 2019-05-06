Gene Shanley

Gene Richards Shanley, 93, died at home surrounded by family May 2, 2019, in Aurora, Colo. He was born Sept. 28, 1925, at Fort Robinson to the late John Frances (Frank) and Ollevia Jane Cameron Shanley.
Gene grew up in Ft. Robinson, North Platte and Crawford. He attended school in Crawford and Chadron, graduating from Chadron Prep and, later the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. He later attended Denver University in Denver, Colo. Gene was a decorated WWII veteran assigned to the 389th Army Air Corps. His post military career centered around his love of aviation including building and flying airplanes and helicopters, crop dusting, and finally working for over 34 years in various capacities for United Airlines.
Gene and Jewell were childhood friends who married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford Feb. 24, 1951. Gene was a pilot in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jewell Stetson, the love of his life, was a rural school teacher in Dawes County. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, but next day when Gene's father said he was moving in with them, they moved on to Burlingame, Calif.! Gene went to work for United Airlines in San Francisco. He transferred to Omaha July 1, 1951. In May of 1953, he transferred to Denver which was closer to home. They lived and raised their family in Aurora, Colo., where he eventually retired from United Airlines.
Gene and Jewell raised seven children, one grandchild, and welcomed troubled teens and young adults to stay when they were struggling. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2019. Through their years in Aurora, Gene volunteered and was a board member for various agencies such as the United Way, the Boy Scouts, and the National Jewish Hospital. He also spent many hours working with the school, sport, and church programs his children were involved in along with many years of Boy Scouting in the Denver Area Council. Gene was very proud that all four of his sons became Eagle Scouts. He was an active member of the American Legion, Elks and Eagles Clubs. Gene enjoyed spending time traveling and sharing his love for history with his loving family. He was also an accomplished artist and historian. Gene always said that he hoped everybody should be as lucky as he was to work at his hobby every day of their life.
He is survived by his wife, Jewell Shanley, Aurora, Colo.; daughters Sharon (Hugh) Jopling, Fort Worth, Texas, Jan Shanley, Parker, Colo. Kris (Roy) Kanter, Cheyenne, Wyo.; sons Terry Shanley (Viv Marshall), Douglas, Wyo., Drew Shanley (Vicki Rising), Crawford; grandson they raised as a son, Steve (Amber) Shanley, Springfield, Texas; daughters-in-law Felicia Shanley, New Jersey, and June Neveill, Colorado. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister O. Jane Nickel of Douglas, Wyo.; and brother-in-law LaVerne (Shirley) Stetson.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by sons Len Shanley and Brian Shanley; daughter-in-law Bunny Shanley; sisters Frances Hogrefe and Peggy Shanley; brothers Don Shanley and Johnie Shanley; father-in-law Orville Stetson and mother-in-law Anna Soester Stetson.
A celebration of Gene's life will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at the Central Rec Center, 18150 E. Vassar Pl, Aurora, Colo. Gene's inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave, Denver, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Aurora Police Dept., Power Up Youth Program, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012 or to the donor's choice.
Please see obituary and photos and leave condolences for the family at: https://tributes.com/GeneShanley.