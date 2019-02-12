Graveside services for George “Porge” Brownlow of Hay Springs will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs, prior to the graveside service.
George Brownlow, known to family and friends as “Porge,” passed away Feb. 10, 2019, in Chadron, at the age of 83-years-old. George Raymond Brownlow was born March 7, 1935, to Ray and Ruth Brownlow in Rushville. He attended Cravin Creek School and graduated from the eighth grade.
George had numerous jobs, one leading to Galveston, Texas, for a painting contract. Vernon Sager, his special life-long friend said, “You are not going to like being far away from home.” Needless to say he was right, because later came back to work for Vernon his life-long friend and began a life-long ranching career.
Later George went to work for the Star Ranch, south of Gordon and from there he went to work for the Shrewsbury ranch where he was employed for 40 years, retiring in 2009.
After retiring, George moved to Hay Springs to his mom and dad’s house, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was known to have a few beverages with family and friends, or whomever decided to stop by and talk of old times. If he was teasing or pulling a joke or prank on someone, he was happy.
George was married to Ardyth Rose, and to this union three children were born: sons, Jimmy Ray and Robert Neal Brownlow, and daughter Joanne Marcene Lintt. He then married Clarenda Lee Broken Leg and to this union two sons were born, Neal Allen and Gayle Lee Brownlow. George was then married to Sharon Campbell and added three children to the family, Tracy Lynn Devena, step-daughter, Lavonne Jean Connelly and Lisa Marie Long, daughters.
George never knew a stranger, and anyone was welcome in his home for a cold one. He showed his love by teasing and joking, and he was a simple man to his family and friends and truly loved people and good times. His wish was, “May everyone enjoy life and good times as I did.”
George is survived by Jim (Ricki) Brownlow, Joanne (Lance) Lintt, Bob Brownlow, Gayle Brownlow, Tracy (John) Devena, Lavonne (Vince) Connelly, Lisa (Mac) Long and numerous grandchildren and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth Brownlow, wife Sharon Brownlow, son Neal Allen, and grandsons Ronald Levi Leach and Matthew James Koncaba.
A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.