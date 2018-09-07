George “Bud” Smith passed away Sept. 4, 2018, at Westview Healthcare Center in Sheridan, Wyo. He was born in Hemingford Dec. 7, 1931, to Earl E. Smith and Ellie I. Kline Smith. George met and then married “Ana” Anastasia D. Davis Oct. 29, 1950.
George was a member of the Elks and the NRA. He loved the outdoors and animals of all kinds. He enjoyed building and maintaining the log home he and Ana had built in 1994. Airplanes and flying were great sources of enjoyment for George. He was raised on a ranch north of Ashby, in the heart of the Sandhills. George loved all things “western” and those things influenced and shaped him as a person. George loved a good laugh, stories and jokes, good food (beef) and his many friends and family. To his friends and family, it was common to hear him say, “Everybody doing okay?” Their wellbeing was a great and genuine concern!
George worked on several ranches in the Sandhills of Nebraska. He also worked for Frontier Airlines from 1958 to 1986 in Chadron and Billings, Mont., as a station agent. George was also a crop duster in Dawes County Nebraska from 1959 to 1980. George drove school bus as his “retirement job” for School District 2 in Sheridan, Wyo., from 1994 to 2009.
George is survived by his sons, John Bruce Smith and wife, Amy, S. Brett Smith and wife, Lora K.; brothers Robert E. Jamison, Burr Jamison, Dean Jamison; grandchildren Ana, Peyton, Ed, Hillary; great-granddaughter Ava, many nieces and nephews and special friend, Diane Fuller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ana, his son, Loren Dale Smith, brothers Wm “Bill” Smith, and Boyd “Puz” Jamison.
Funeral services will be Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Champion Funeral Home in Sheridan, Wyo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hub, 211 Smith, Sheridan, Wyo., 82801.
Graveside services will be Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Hyannis Cemetery in Hyannis.
Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Champion Funeral Home of Sheridan, Wyo., and Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance.