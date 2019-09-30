Glenda Diane (Crockett) Gamby, 75, of Chadron died Sept. 27, 2019, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.
Born May 7, 1944, in Keokuk, Iowa, she was the daughter of Glen and Melrose Crockett. On Sept. 3, 1967, in Kahoka, Missouri,she married John E. Gamby.
She is survived by husband, John; two daughters, Diane (Douglas Jelinek) of St. Charles, Illinois, and Sarah Gamby (Travis Wagoner) of Crete; son, John (Jack) Gamby (Stacy) of St. Peters, Missouri; four grandchildren, Hayley Jelinek, Nathan, Jackson and Austin Gamby; sisters, Patsy (Max Mitchell) of Homer, Alaska, Linda Lou (Al Nagy) of The Villages, Florida, and Bette (Mark Stuart) of Columbia Missouri; brothers, Guy Crockett of Columbia, Missouri, and George Crockett of Kahoka, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Susie Hagmeier.
Glenda graduated from the University of Missouri earning a bachelor of arts degree in history and literature. She earned her master of library science at the University of Illinois. She received her teaching certificate at Chadron State College.
Her passion for books started at a young age when she would play make believe library with her books. For 29 years, she worked as a public services librarian at the King Library at the Chadron State College.
Glenda, a lifelong sports fan, played basketball in high school and with the Women's Athletic Association (WAA) at Mizzou. She also played tennis and golf. She enjoyed watching both basketball and tennis, as well other sports throughout her life.
Glenda was a member of United Methodist Church, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association Auxiliary. She served on the board of the Chadron Public Library and volunteered at the Dawes County Historical Museum.
Memorials in memory of Glenda may be made to the Dawes County Historical Mueseum or the P.E.O. Sisterhood for scholarships for young women.
