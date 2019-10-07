Harold A. Schlais was born Jan. 26, 1925, in Ketchikan, Alaska, to Alfred and Margaret Schlais. His father was a light housekeeper on Sentinel Island. He grew up in Ketchikan. When he was 18, he went to Washington state to help his mother and was drafted into the Army and served in England, France and Germany. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. After his service, he traveled to California, where he worked for Lockhead for two years and then went to work for Western Airlines for 26 years. In 1970, he met and married his wife Karen, and they had a son, Bill. In December of 1984, he was able to join his family in Chadron and has resided here ever since.
He is survived by his wife Karen; son Bill (Eunice); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy, of Soldotna, Alaska; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Harold passed away Oct. 1, 2019, in Chadron.
Graveside services will be at Greenwood Cemetery Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. in Chadron.
