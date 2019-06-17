Helen Louise Scott, 87, of Owatonna, Minn., entered into her eternal home surrounded by her loving family and friends at Birchwood Cottages June 10, 2019.
Helen was born May 26, 1932, in Chadron, the daughter of Waldo and Irene (Parker) Goff. Helen married Raymond William Scott on January 20, 1951, in Chadron. Helen's early life was centered around Chadron, the Flag Butte School, and the Chadron State Park.
She is survived by her husband Raymond; children, Harry (and Susanna) Scott of Greencastle, Penn., Linda (and Tarry) Schott of Blaine, Minn., Julie (and Gregg) Cozad of Omaha, and Sharon (and Duane) Piepho of Owatonna, Minn.; grandchildren, Joanna and Harrison Scott, Daniel and Hannah Schott, Erin and Andy Cozad, Dietrich, Erich, Morgen, Jayla, and Catalaya Piepho; great-grandchildren, Derek Bernhardt and Ariana Cozad; and siblings Wallace Goff of Crawford and Ila Bartels of Wamego, Kan.
You have free articles remaining.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor David Levy officiating. Interment was in the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. Memorials are preferred to the family's choice.