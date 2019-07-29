{{featured_button_text}}
Iris Hungerford
Courtesy photo

Iris Hungerford LaBarge peacefully passed away June 20, 2019, following a brief illness. Her bright smile and distinctive laugh will be missed by all who knew her. She was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in Alliance. She was a 1965 graduate of Chadron High School in Chadron.

She relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1988 after managing several retail stores in Scottsbluff. She was vice president for Newscount Media Corporation until her retirement in 2009.

She was married Nov. 9, 1991, to the love of her life, Ron LaBarge who survives in the home.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Hungerford, her mother, Dardenell Widler, and a twin brother, Clinton Hungerford.

She is survived by her cousins, Mark Hungerford and his wife, Susan, and their three daughters and families Rawley, Aaron and Conner Philpott, Meghan, Danny, Cole, Owen Tylka, Lizzie and Tony Fleck.

To those who knew her well and those who knew her little, she will be missed by all.

Memorials to the Pima Animal Care Center in the name of Iris LaBarge.

Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.

