Jackson, Allen 'TC'

He was the son of Charles E. and Helen (Hartwig) Jackson, who preceded him in death as well as a brother, Murphy. A graduate of Scottsbluff High School and the junior college he transferred to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, where he graduated in 1971 with a BSE. He took a short break from education and worked as a carpenter with his Dad. He spent several years in the Peace Corps before he continued with his education. He received a Master’s Degree of Education from Northcentral University, curriculum and instruction from Prescott, Arizona. He did graduate work in kinesiology from University of Wyoming. He received an MSE from Chadron State College in May 2003.