James McKean

James ‘Jim’ Matt McKean of Hot Springs, S.D., was born Dec. 20, 1946, to Raymond and Ada (McKean) Gay in Alliance. He served in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1991.
James always said he was dancing with cancer. His last dance was on July 9, 2019, at the Hot Springs VA Medical Center in Hot Springs.
James is survived by his wife, Jody McKean of Hot Springs, S.D.; son, Lance (Yui) Celli of Fort Collins, Colo; daughter, Khrista (Doug) Osborn of Rapid City, S.D.; sister, Marsha Miller of Hot Springs, S.D.; and three grandchildren, Alysha, Arya and Tyler.
Committal services were July 11, 2019, at the Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs, S.D., with military funeral honors by the United States Air Force.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.