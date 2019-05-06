Jared Patrick Corlett peacefully passed away unexpectedly April 29, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Jared was born in Phoenix, Arizona, April 12, 1980, to Paul and Virginia Corlett.
Jared spent most of his life in Chadron, having graduated from Chadron High School and attended Hastings Community College in Hastings, specializing in electronics. Jared had many different skills, from being a mechanic to working in the oil fields of Wyoming, but his love was carpentry where he could build, fix or create most anything. Jared had a great sense of humor, with the best chuckle ever, and always loved to tease. Jared had a big heart and would do most anything for anyone.
Jared is survived by his father Paul Corlett; mother Virginia Salisbury and stepfather Dennis Salisbury. Jared will be greatly missed by his brother Jesse Corlett and family; half-brothers Michael Horse and Travis Corlett and family; step-brother Jeff Salisbury; and step-sisters Sarah Hageman and Rebekah Salisbury; grandmother Mardra Horse and many loving uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jared was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Robert Horse and paternal grandparents Charles “Bud” and Tana Corlett.
Friends and family are invited to attend Jared’s funeral at Grace Episcopal Church, 450 Bordeaux St., Chadron, NE 69337 Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. with committal service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. All are invited for a luncheon reception at Grace Episcopal Church to share memories of Jared.
A memorial has been established in Jared’s name for Grace Episcopal Church or Harvest Farm, Wellington, Colorado. Cards, flowers or contributions can be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 450 Bordeaux St., Chadron, Nebraska 69337. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Olinger Hampden Mortuary in Denver, Colorado, website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/denver-co/jared-corlett-8267688.